The best sci-fi movies on Netflix

Netflix is fast becoming a home for big budget sci-fi: in recent months, Will Smith blockbuster Bright and secret release The Cloverfield Paradox have joined the ranks of intriguing sci-fi TV series Stranger Things, The OA, Sense8 and Altered Carbon.

Advertisement

But their back catalogue of science fiction movies is also particularly strong, from blockbusters like Star Trek and Star Wars to hidden gems.

Check out our selection of the best sci-fi films on Netflix UK below.

It arguably deserved a cinema release, but this brilliant sci-fi starring Natalie Portman instead arrived straight to Netflix in the UK. Brave storytelling and bewitching cinematography. Watch on Netflix

Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2

Chris Pratt leads a ramshackle bunch of intergalactic outcasts who band together to form an alternative Avengers-style crime-fighting collective – with a slightly looser moral compass. Watch on Netflix

See You Yesterday

Two Brooklyn teenagers build makeshift time machines to save their brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer in this warm and timely teen sci-fi flick. Watch on Netflix

Hellboy II

Guillermo del Toro’s take on the demonic superhero. As ever, the world the director has crafted is a sight to behold. Watch on Netflix

Back to the Future 1-3

The complete adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly are available for your retro sci-fi comedy pleasure. Watch on Netflix

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland stars as the third – and very best – iteration of the web-slinger since the turn of the century in this standalone caper from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has a John Hughes vibe to it, and features a heavy nod to Ferris Bueller’s day off. All in all, it’s a lot of fun. Watch on Netflix

Looper

Trippy thriller from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis as time-travelling hitmen. Again, this is director Johnson’s only movie currently on Netflix, so savour it while you can. Watch on Netflix

Pacific Rim

Robots battling giant sea monsters, Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Guillermo del Toro. What more could you want of a January evening in? Watch on Netflix

The World’s End

The final part in Ed ‘s Cornetto Trilogy (preceded by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz) sees Simon Pegg lead an epic pub crawl as the fate of the world hang’s in the balance. Watch on Netflix

iBoy

Advertisement

An interesting indie original released on Netflix and starring Maisie Williams and Bill Milner. A teen gets shards of his smartphone lodged in his brain after an accident, and finds he can control electronic devices with his mind. Watch on Netflix