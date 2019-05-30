Netflix increases UK prices

Netflix has increased its prices for UK subscribers for the first time since October 2017, effective immediately.

The Standard subscription (with HD available and allowing the use of two devices at a time) will go up by £1 from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, and the Premium subscription (four devices at a time, UHD available) will rise by £2, from £9.99 to £11.99.

The basic subscription fee, which allows users to stream on just one device in standard definition (SD) only, will remain the same, at £5.99.

The price hikes will be effective immediately for new subscribers, and will be rolled out to current members over the coming weeks. The rises are double the previous hikes, which saw Standard go up by 50p and Premium by £1.

According to a spokesperson for Netflix, the changes reflect the investments that have been made in content over the past year.

“We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product,” they told RadioTimes.com.

“We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content.”

Will the price rise make you think twice about your Netflix membership? Let us know in the poll below.