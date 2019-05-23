Accessibility Links

  Orange Is the New Black cast members sing show's theme tune in final season teaser

Orange Is the New Black cast members sing show’s theme tune in final season teaser

Piper, Alex, Taystee and Crazy Eyes all feature in the Netflix teaser trailer

Orange is the New Black season 5

Piper and the gang are returning for a seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black, and Netflix have marked the bittersweet occasion by releasing a brand new teaser — with a twist.

The trailer features the ladies of Litchfield singing lines from the theme song, You’ve Got Time by Regina Spektor.

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

The video features a host of the show’s regular cast members, including Taylor Schilling (Piper), Laura Prepon (Alex), Danielle Brooks (Taystee) and Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), all singing the song’s lyrics live.

The seventh season will follow Piper as she adjusts to life on the outside, following her and Alex’s series six prison wedding before she was granted an early release.

Schilling has previously expressed her confidence that Piper and Alex will stick together despite their separation: “I think that’s the love of her life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will also follow those inmates still behind bars, including Taystee, who went down for a murder she didn’t commit.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Orange is the New Black season seven below:

The final season of Orange Is The New Black will be released on Friday 26th July 2019

All about Orange Is the New Black

Orange is the New Black season 5
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

