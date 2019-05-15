Andrew Scott stars in the first trailer for Black Mirror season 5

Netflix has released the first trailer for the long-awaited fifth season of Black Mirror – and it is packed with stars, including Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace.

The fifth season will consist of three new “stories”, and will be released on Wednesday 5th June 2019.

It opens with Scott, seemingly distressed by the prevalence of smartphones in society, surrounded by police somewhere in the English countryside. He takes out a pistol, and shoots into the air out of his car window.

Elsewhere, Anthony Mackie appears to be swiping through a dating app, much to the chagrin of his apparent significant other, while Miley Cyrus stars, quite suitably, as a popstar. Check the clip out below.

The trailer comes less than 24 hours after Brooker released the first image from the series, featuring Captain America incumbent Anthony Mackie and Aquaman villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) face off in an unlikely Marvel and DC cross-over.

“It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming,” Charlie Brooker said.

Falcon and Black Manta square off in this #BlackMirror Season 5 image. (h/t @EW) pic.twitter.com/h9aRpT4prR — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 14, 2019

A release confirms that Damson Idris (Snowfall), Nicole Beharie (Shame), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War), Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects) and Ludi Lin (Aquaman) will also star.

Black Mirror season 5 will be released on 5th June 2019