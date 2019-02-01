Accessibility Links

The CW renews Riverdale, Supergirl and Arrow – but the future of The 100 hangs in the balance

The Flash and Supernatural have also been renewed

CW

The CW has announced the renewal of a large slate of its current programmes, but has left the fate of The 100 hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash will all continue later this year, but the future of the sci-fi drama – about a bunch of delinquents who are sent to re-populate the earth many years after a nuclear disaster – is unclear.

However, The CW chief Mark Pedowitz isn’t ruling out a renewal later in the year, when TV networks make their final call on autumn schedules in May.

“[The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg] does have a really good idea for his seventh season,” Pedowitz told a group of reporters at the TCA winter press tour on Thursday. “We’ll see where we’re at, that’s a May thing.”

Check out the full list of renewals at The CW below:

Advertisement

Supernatural (season 15)
Arrow (season 8)
Black Lightning (season 3)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season 5)
The Flash (season 6)
Riverdale (season 4)
Supergirl (season 5)
Charmed (season 2)
Legacies (season 2)

