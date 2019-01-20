Gillian Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of The Crown

Hot on the heels of her star turn in Netflix’s teen comedy Sex Education, Gillian Anderson has signed on to play Margaret “The Iron Lady” Thatcher in the fourth season of The Crown.

The actress will follow in the footsteps of Meryl Streep, Greta Scacchi and Andrea Riseborough, who have all previously embodied Thatcher, when she joins up with the all-new cast of Peter Morgan’s Queen Elizabeth II biopic series.

Seasons 3 & 4 of the drama are being shot back-to-back with an all-new cast which includes Olivia Colman as The Queen herself, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor. The fourth season will reportedly take place during Thatcher’s 11-year reign as Prime Minister, from 1979-1990. The Times reports that episodes will feature their disagreements over Apartheid in South Africa, the 1984-5 miners’ strike and the 1982 Falklands War. Filming is set to begin in the summer.

The move to play the controversial politician proved fruitful for Streep, who won an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for her performance in 2011’s The Iron Lady. Here’s hoping Anderson is as successful.

The Crown season 4 is set to be released on Netflix in 2020