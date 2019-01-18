Brits less likely to waste their tea in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch than the rest of the world

Turns out that us Brits don’t just value a cuppa in the real world, but also in the virtual one of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

As new figures from Netflix reveal, when given the choice of how to destroy a computer in the choose-your-own-adventure special, viewers from the UK are less likely to pour a tea over the PC compared to the rest of the world.

While 55.9% of overseas viewers chose to “throw tea” in frustration over the machine belonging to Stefan – a troubled programmer played by Fionn Whitehead – Brits chose the option only 52.9% of the time.

Here with your very British update. Compared to the rest of the world, Brits were *less* likely to waste a good cup of tea (obviously). Bandersnatchers in Britain chose "throw tea" only 52.9% of the time. The rest of the world do so 55.9% of the time https://t.co/uPIY1gBMl2 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 17, 2019

Alongside this tea-tastic stat, Netflix also released some other intriguing numbers about viewers’ route through the interactive movie.

For instance, it turns out that most viewers chose to feed Stefan Frosties rather than Sugar Puffs for breakfast in the episode’s first choice. 60 per cent of them, in fact.

On the biggest day of Stefan's life, over 60% of his friends from the future fed him Frosties. — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) January 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the vast majority of people were rooting for Stefan at the start of the episode, with 73% wanting him to accept the programming job offered to him. Of course, on making that choice, viewers were forced to reconsider, a turn that ultimately led to Stefan’s downfall.

We just wanted Stefan to live his best life!!! That's why 73% chose to ACCEPT the job at Tuckersoft. HOW WERE WE SUPPOSED TO KNOW ?!?! 😭https://t.co/K0LUHPFn3K — Netflix US (@netflix) January 17, 2019

Netflix also revealed the ending which the least amount of viewers reached: the one where Stefan goes back in time to board the train with his mum.

Relax. It's hard to predict the future! And it's even more difficult to change the past. Out of the 5 main endings, the one where Stefan goes on the train with his mum *fights tears* was the path least traveled.https://t.co/NhxbbmSzZj — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 17, 2019

However, the streaming service didn’t reveal the grizzly stats we all want to see: how many of us forced Stefan to kill his dad in cold blood. And how many of those people decided to cut him up or bury him.

There’s no way those numbers will be depressing and horrifying in equal measure, right?

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is streaming on Netflix now