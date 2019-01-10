Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Radio Times podcast: What are the best box sets of all time?

Radio Times podcast: What are the best box sets of all time?

The RadioTimes.com staff debate which shows are worthy of a place alongside The Sopranos in the DVD collection of our dreams

The Sopranos - KeyArt Season 1 © Copyright 2000-2005 Home Box Office Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ron Batzdorff

Is The Sopranos – the James Gandolfini-led gangster drama which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week – the greatest box set of all time?

Advertisement

In the latest Radio Times podcast, the team sat down to discuss the most binge-able box sets, and discuss which shows would sit side by side with The Sopranos in the DVD library of our dreams.

Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the same tier as Mad Men and Breaking Bad? Does a chronological re-watch serve Friends best? Listen below for some answers and plenty of speculation.

Advertisement

The Sopranos is available to stream on NOW TV

Tags

All about Friends

The Sopranos - KeyArt Season 1 © Copyright 2000-2005 Home Box Office Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ron Batzdorff
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

THANOSSS

Here’s why Daredevil series 3 won’t reference the events of Avengers: Infinity War

Woody Harrelson (Getty, FC)

Woody Harrelson: ‘Playing a thief in Solo felt like putting on a glove that really fits’

Bill Turnbull (Richard Ansett for RT)

Bill Turnbull: ‘If love could have cured me of cancer, I’d be a healthy man now’

Sharp Objects

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV