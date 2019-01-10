Radio Times podcast: What are the best box sets of all time?
The RadioTimes.com staff debate which shows are worthy of a place alongside The Sopranos in the DVD collection of our dreams
Is The Sopranos – the James Gandolfini-led gangster drama which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week – the greatest box set of all time?
In the latest Radio Times podcast, the team sat down to discuss the most binge-able box sets, and discuss which shows would sit side by side with The Sopranos in the DVD library of our dreams.
Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the same tier as Mad Men and Breaking Bad? Does a chronological re-watch serve Friends best? Listen below for some answers and plenty of speculation.
