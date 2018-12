Frank Capra’s heartwarming Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life is a must watch in December.

The 1946 family film, which sees a newly anointed angel coming to the aid of a frustrated businessman in a time of great need, was voted the greatest Christmas film of all time by RadioTimes.com readers in 2011, beating out 49 other festive flicks with nearly a fifth of the overall vote.

Where can I watch It’s A Wonderful Life online this Christmas?

NOW TV Cinema subscribers can watch It’s A Wonderful Life for free at any time. Non subscribers can rent or buy it in the same place. Watch on NOW TV

On TV meanwhile, It’s a Wonderful Life is showing on TCM on Saturday 22nd December at 4.45pm.

Well now that Christmas is here it’s time to remind you that Violet Bick is still the best character in It’s A Wonderful Life. pic.twitter.com/VUF7e9iNzJ — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 24, 2017

It is also available to rent or buy on Google Play. It is NOT currently available on Netflix UK.