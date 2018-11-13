Accessibility Links

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Oscar hopeful film Roma

Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron returns with this black and white love letter to his home town, Mexico City

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Netflix has finally released the first full trailer for Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron’s next feature, Roma, which is set to launch on the streaming service in December.

The film is centred around a working class family based in the middle-class neighbourhood of Roma, Mexico City (Cuaron’s own hometown) in the 1970s.

Following its debut at the the Venice Film Festival in September, Roma has been widely tipped for Oscar glory. Netflix submitted it as its best foreign language film entry, and it is currently a favourite to make the shortlist for the overall best picture category.

Check out the trailer below.

Critics have been blown away by the film across the board, with The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw labelling it a “heart-rending triumph”.

And the BBC’s Caryn James says it more than lives up to the hype that has followed it out of festival season.

“It would be hard for any film to live up to the extravagant praise that has trailed this one from the Venice, Toronto and New York film festivals, but that acclaim – unlikely enough  for a subtitled black-and-white film that is 2 hours and 15 minutes long – isn’t hype,” she writes. “Roma is simply the most exquisite and artistic film of the year.”

Our ears are pricked.

Roma is released on Netflix on Friday 14th December

