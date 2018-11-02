Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts leads this dark and intriguing new series based on a hit podcast

(Amazon)

Julia Roberts is set to make her TV debut with the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming – and she’s not the only major movie star in the cast.

The series, a psychological thriller based on a podcast of the same name and directed by Mr Robot mastermind Sam Esmail, also features Sissy Spacek and Stephan James, an upcoming star who is set to make waves as one of the leads in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight follow-up If Beale Street Could Talk.

Plus, Bobby Cannavale, the busiest man in Hollywood, is in it, too.

Find out everything you need to know about the stars of Homecoming and their characters below.

Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman

Screen Shot 2018-10-19 at 14.14.13

Who is Heidi Bergman? A social worker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Centre, which purports to help soldiers returning from war.

Where have I seen Julia Roberts before? She’s one of the biggest movie stars of the past 30 years, so quite a few things, but most notably, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Erin Brockovich, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Stepmom.

Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast

NEW YORK, NY-SEPTEMBER 06: Bobby Cannavale poses at the "The Lifespan Of A Fact" photo call and meet & greet at The New 42nd Street Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo By Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Who is Colin Belfast? Heidi’s boss at the private company that runs the Homecoming programme.

Where have I seen Bobby Cannavale before? He has featured in Will & Grace, Vinyl, Ant-Man and its sequel, Mr Robot, Master of None and Boardwalk Empire.

Stephan James as Walter Cruz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Stephan James attends the "If Beale Street Could Talk" U.S. premiere during the 56th New York Film Festival at The Apollo Theater on October 09, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Who is Walter Cruz? A soldier returning from war in the Middle East who enters the Homecoming programme and develops a bond with Heidi over the course of several one-on-one counselling sessions.

Where have I seen Stephan James before? He played John Lewis in Selma, and is set to star in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight follow-up, If Beale Street Could Talk, later in 2018.

Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Actor Shea Whigham attends the "Death Note" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on August 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Who is Thomas Carrasco? A mid-level Department of Defense auditor who is investigating a complaint against the Homecoming programme in 2022.

Where have I seen Shea Whigham before? He has appeared in Fargo, Narcos, Boardwalk Empire, True Detective, Good Times at the El Royale and First Man.

Alex Karpovsky as Craig

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Alex Karpovsky attends AOL Build Speaker Series - Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Jenni Konner, Jake Lacy and Alex Karpovsky, "Girls" at AOL Studios In New York on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Who is Craig? An employee at the Homecoming facility.

Where have I seen Alex Karpovsky before? He played Ray in Girls, and has featured in countless indie films such as Rosy, Folk Hero & Funny Guy and Little Sister.

Sissy Spacek as Ellen Bergman

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Sissy Spacek attends the "The Old Man & The Gun" premiere at Paris Theatre on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Who is Ellen Bergman? Heidi’s mother, who takes her in after she leaves Homecoming.

Where have I seen Sissy Spacek before? She played Carrie in Carrie, and has also starred in JFK, Hard Promises, Bloodline, The Help and Big Love.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Gloria Cruz

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Marianne Jean-Baptiste attends Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley present the 9th Annual Oscar's Sistahs Soiree on February 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)

Who is Gloria Cruz? Walter’s mother, who is suspicious of the goings on at the facility.

Where have I seen Marianne Jean-Baptiste before? The English actor featured in Broadchurch series two as defence barrister Sharon Bishop, and has also appeared in RoboCop, Without A Trace, Peter Rabbit and Spy Game.

Dermot Mulroney as Anthony

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Dermot Mulroney arrives to the LAFH Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Who is Anthony? Heidi’s overbearing boyfriend.

Where have I seen Dermot Mulroney before? Homecoming is something of a reunion for Mulroney and Julia Roberts: the actor featured opposite Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding. He also played Rachel’s colleague-turned-love interest in Friends.

Jeremy Allen White as Shrier

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jeremy Allen White visits the Young Hollywood Studio on September 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)

Who is Shrier? A soldier at the Homecoming retreat who is suspicious of Heidi and her superiors’ intentions.

Where have I seen Jeremy Allen White before? He stars as Lip in the US version of Shameless, and has featured in Movie 43 and After Everything.

Homecoming launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 26th October. Watch it for free with a 30-day trial.

