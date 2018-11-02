Amazon Prime Video November 2018 new releases: the best TV shows and movies streaming this month
Julia Roberts in Homecoming, Outlander season 4 and Lynn Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here arrive this month
It seems as if we’re about to enter a rather prolific period for Amazon Prime Video.
The streaming service is stepping things up a gear in November 2018 with Homecoming, a psychological thriller led by star Julia Roberts in her first TV role.
They’re further bolstered by intriguing-looking German drama, Beat, the fourth season of time-travelling romance Outlander and a documentary, 20 years in the making, about British pop group Coldplay.
And this is all before the release of multi award-winning comedy The Marvellous Mrs Maisel season two in December and Neil Gaiman epic Good Omens in the new year…
Watch this space.
Friday 2nd November
Homecoming Julia Roberts leads this unsettling an unconventional psychological thriller series, directed by Mr Robot’s Sam Esmail. Read our review here
You Were Never Really Here A brutal, enthralling drama which sees a hitman (Joaquin Phoenix) attempt to rescue a prominent politician’s daughter from a sex trafficking ring
Saturday 3rd November
Blow Johnny Depp does his Johnny Depp thing as Pablo Escobar in this biopic alongside Penelope Cruz
Swordfish Early 00s crime drama starring Halle Berry and John Travolta
Monday 5th November
Outlander: season 4 Claire and Jamie start a new life in colonial America
The Girl with all the Gifts A scientist and a teacher combine to save a gifted young girl in a dystopian future
Friday 9th November
Beat A new German drama crime drama set in a Berlin nightclub
Patriot season 2 The ongoing travails of intelligence officer John Tavner
Friday 16th November
A Head Full of Dreams A documentary, 20 years in the making, about the rise and rise… of Coldplay
The Gymkhana Files A behind-the-scenes look at one of the most successful video franchises of all time
Wednesday 21st November
Loving Pablo Penelope Cruz has another stab at the Pablo Escobar story, this time with Javier Bardem in the lead role
Friday 23rd November
The Revenant Leo DiCaprio, the wilderness, a bear – an Oscars no-brainer
Sunday 25th November
Before Sunrise The opening chapter in Richard Linklater’s romantic, walky-talky trilogy, starring fresh-faced Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy
Thursday 29th November
Vikings season 5, part 2 Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins the vikings for the latter half of the latest season
Friday 30th November
Inside Jokes Docuseries following up-and-coming stand-up comedians as they audition for a New Faces showcase