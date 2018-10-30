Netflix’s adorable new documentary Dogs is internet catnip

Netflix’s new dog documentary – or dogumentary, if you will – looks set to break the internet with heartrending and emotional tales of the bond between humans and their four-legged friends.

Billed as “an elegant, engaging and cinematic vérité documentary series,” the six-part series (simply titled “Dogs”) will introduce us to brilliant canines across several continents – including service dog Rory, Syrian refugee Husky Zeus, and an Italian fisherman’s Labrador named Ice.

Dogs looks set to collar the market in dogumentaries, with Netflix assembling a pack of award-winning directors.

The line-up is not to be sniffed at, with episodes led by Oscar-nominated directors Amy Berg and Heidi Ewing, Oscar-winning directors Roger Ross Williams, TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay, and Emmy-winning Richard Hankin.

The episodes will travel to a Costa Rican dog sanctuary, follow Japanese dog groomers to California to compete in the “ultimate dog grooming competition,” and go on a nail-biting journey with Syrian refugee Ayham who is desperate to bring his best friend (and Siberian Husky) Zeus to his new home in Germany.

The trailer is sure to get tails wagging…

Dogs will be released on Netflix on 16th November 2018