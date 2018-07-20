The trailer for George RR Martin sci-fi series Nightflyers is intriguing and disturbing in equal measure

The series comes to Netflix in the UK later this year

The first trailer for Nightflyers – a new sci-fi series based on a George RR Martin novella from 1980 – was unveiled at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday.

The ten-episode series, which airs on SyFy in the US but will be streamed by Netflix in the UK, is set in 2093 on the eve of Earth’s destruction. It follows a team of scientists (and a telepath) who board the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to depart the planet in search of alien lifeforms who hold knowledge needed to save mankind from imminent extinction.

The first minute of the trailer is pretty standard space expedition fare, before taking a sharp detour into madness, as the aliens appear to be turning the humans insane, and against one another. Check it out below.

The cast includes Boardwalk Empire actor Gretchen Mol, while Eoin Macken (Sir Gwaine from Merlin) plays Karl D’Branin and Sam Strike (AKA Johnny Carter from EastEnders) as Thale. It is set to debut “in the fall” in the US, which means it’ll likely arrive on Netflix around September/ October over here.

