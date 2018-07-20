When is Marvel’s Iron Fist season 2 released on Netflix? Who is in the cast?

Everything you need to know about the next season of the superhero series

After his adventures with The Defenders, Danny Rand – martial arts millionaire with the ability to call upon the mystical power of the Iron Fist – is returning for a second season.

But when will the Marvel superhero be back on screen? And will his next season pack a bigger punch than the critically-panned first?

Find out everything you need to know about Marvel’s Iron Fist season 2 below.

When will Iron Fist season 2 be released on Netflix?

A date announcement video revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 that the new season would be released on Netflix on Friday 7th September.

Who’s in the cast?

Finn Jones will once again return as the titular kung-fu master, with Jessica Henwick posed to return as Colleen Wing and Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum. Simone Missick – who was first seen in Luke Cage – will reprise her role as Misty Knight.

Star Trek Into Darkness and Black Mirror (Nosedive) star Alice Eve has joined the show, but her character is still a mystery. At this time, we’re not even sure if she’s a hero or villain.

What will happen in Iron Fist season 2?

No official synopsis has been released so far, but we can expect the events of The Defenders to have some bearing on the show’s second season.

With Matt Murdock/Daredevil bruised and battered after the series’ final battle, it’ll be down to Danny to protect Hell’s Kitchen. We might also see him pose as Daredevil: in the comics, Rand dresses up as the red superhero to convince everyone Murdock wasn’t actually the vigilante after all.

Does Iron Fist have a new showrunner?

Good question. Yes, Scott Buck, who helmed season 1 of Iron Fist, is stepping down from the show. In his place? Raven Metzner (Sleepy Hollow, Falling Skies) will run the series.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for season two was essential a fight scene from the new run, with Danny Rand confronting a bunch of bad guys in a New York back street. The video also revealed the release date, 7th September. “If you won’t put this war to rest, then I’ll find a way,” Danny says…