Accessibility Links

Home
News
On Demand
The two most adorable couples from Queer Eye are going on a double date

The two most adorable couples from Queer Eye are going on a double date

Tom and Abby are meeting up with William and Shannan

tomwill

Two fan-favourite couples from Netflix’s Queer Eye are going on a double date – can you believe?!

Advertisement

William, the white-suited romantic who proposed to his girlfriend Shannan in the second episode of season 2 (and subsequently married her on a beach while wearing a Tan France shirt), announced on Twitter that he and his new bride will be meeting up with Tom and Abby from season one, who – to the internet’s great delight – recently patched up their relationship and got remarried, too.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to talk with someone about the show, the Fab 5, production, life after the show, etc. Both Tom and Abby seem excited about it,” William told Bustle. “It is not being filmed, [but I] would not decline it though if it were offered.”

Queer Eye’s Fab Five are currently prepping to shoot season three in Kansas, so it’s unlikely that they’ll get their cameras back to Atlanta for this date – but just knowing it’s happening seems to be enough for the show’s fans, who are delighted to see two of the show’s “heroes” come together.

Advertisement

Queer Eye season 3 will be released sometime in 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Queer Eye

tomwill
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes to create new Netflix drama telling the history of football

(SEAC)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

The YouTube video app is seen on various digital devices on 28 March, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

YouTube Premium: everything you need to know about YouTube’s subscription service as it launches in the UK

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more