The two most adorable couples from Queer Eye are going on a double date

Tom and Abby are meeting up with William and Shannan

Two fan-favourite couples from Netflix’s Queer Eye are going on a double date – can you believe?!

William, the white-suited romantic who proposed to his girlfriend Shannan in the second episode of season 2 (and subsequently married her on a beach while wearing a Tan France shirt), announced on Twitter that he and his new bride will be meeting up with Tom and Abby from season one, who – to the internet’s great delight – recently patched up their relationship and got remarried, too.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to talk with someone about the show, the Fab 5, production, life after the show, etc. Both Tom and Abby seem excited about it,” William told Bustle. “It is not being filmed, [but I] would not decline it though if it were offered.”

Queer Eye’s Fab Five are currently prepping to shoot season three in Kansas, so it’s unlikely that they’ll get their cameras back to Atlanta for this date – but just knowing it’s happening seems to be enough for the show’s fans, who are delighted to see two of the show’s “heroes” come together.

This is the news I needed in order to cope with today. — Nox Dineen-Porter (@NoxDineen) July 17, 2018

Queer Eye season 3 will be released sometime in 2019