The best sci-fi movies on Netflix

From Guardians of the Galaxy to Annihilation, Hellboy, Back to the Future and more, Netflix has an impressive list of sci-fi films to dig into

Netflix is fast becoming a home for big budget sci-fi: in recent months, Will Smith blockbuster Bright and secret release The Cloverfield Paradox have joined the ranks of intriguing sci-fi TV series Stranger Things, The OA, Sense8 and Altered Carbon.

But their back catalogue of science fiction movies is also particularly strong, from blockbusters like Star Trek and Star Wars to hidden gems.

Check out our selection of the best sci-fi films on Netflix UK below.

It arguably deserved a cinema release, but this brilliant sci-fi starring Natalie Portman instead arrived straight to Netflix in the UK. Brave storytelling and bewitching cinematography.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt leads a ramshackle bunch of intergalactic outcasts who band together to form an alternative Avengers-style crime-fighting collective – with a slightly looser moral compass.

Hellboy

Guillermo del Toro's take on the demonic superhero. As ever, the world the director has crafted is a sight to behold.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig lead this very worthy all-female reboot of the 1980s classic. Watch out for a brilliant comedic performance from Chris "Thor" Hemsworth, too

Back to the Future 1-3

The complete adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly are available for your retro sci-fi comedy pleasure.

Looper

Trippy thriller from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis as time-travelling hitmen. Again, this is director Johnson's only movie currently on Netflix, so savour it while you can.

Star Trek Beyond

Captain Kirk, Commander Spock and the rest of the USS Enterprise encounter an alien warrior race after their ship is destroyed. The third installment in JJ Abrams' rebooted film series.

Midnight Special

A moving drama about a father (Michael Shannon) who must protect his son from the government after they discover he has special powers.

Men in Black

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones form an unlikely comedy duo as government agents on the hunt for extra-terrestrial beings. The two sequels are also on Netflix, but they really can't match the fun and affection of the original.

The World’s End

The final part in Ed 's Cornetto Trilogy (preceded by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz) sees Simon Pegg lead an epic pub crawl as the fate of the world hang's in the balance.

Monsters

In the wake of an alien infestation that has rendered areas of the US-Mexico border a no-go area, two seemingly mismatched travellers attempt to traverse the danger zone in this blend of sci-fi speculation and character drama.

iBoy

An interesting indie original released on Netflix and starring Maisie Williams and Bill Milner. A teen gets shards of his smartphone lodged in his brain after an accident, and finds he can control electronic devices with his mind.

Cloverfield

The movie that spawned a sprawling and at times strangely realised franchise (yes, we're talking about The Cloverfield Paradox). The original Cloverfield movie however is a triumph of terror and suspense.

The Road

A gruelling vision of a post apocalyptic future based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy.