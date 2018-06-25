Call the Midwife actress cast as Princess Anne in The Crown

Erin Doherty, who played Jessie Marsh in Call the Midwife series 6, will play the Queen's daughter

Erin Doherty, who you might recognise from an appearance in Call the Midwife, has been cast as Princess Anne in the time-jumping third season of Netflix’s The Crown.

The actor will play the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when new episodes of the royal drama are released next year.

She’ll join a new cast of actors including Olivia Colman (who will take over the role of Elizabeth II from Claire Foy) and Tobias Menzies (who replaces Matt Smith as Prince Philip).

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, Jason Watkins is slated to play former Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country) has been cast as Prince Charles.

Speaking to THR, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said the show will follow Queen Elizabeth “from age 29 to, presumably, the current day. We’ll see it lay out over decades.”

He added: “The idea is to do this over six decades in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show [run] over eight to 10 years.”

The Crown series three is expected to begin filming this summer and land on the streaming service in 2019.