Will Ferrell to star in Eurovision film for Netflix

Will Ferrell has signed on to write and star in a comedy about the Eurovision Song Contest for Netflix.

Advertisement

The move provides some context for his surprising appearance during the competition’s 2018 run (see below), and is his latest project for the streaming service. He also has a dark comedy in the works, made with Anchorman and Step Brothers collaborator Adam McKay, and was on the producing team for Netflix movie Ibiza.

Guys… actual Will Ferrell is at #Eurovision It won't be long before America is #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/wAKFTYgnQG — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 7, 2018

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps for now, but there’s a good chance we’ll see Ferrell flex those pipes and belt out a few tunes on the Eurovision stage.

Ferrell will write the film with Andrew Steele, an old colleague from his Saturday Night Live Days with whom he recently collaborated on his satirical live coverage of the royal wedding with Molly Shannon (the duo broadcasted live from Tower Bridge in London on the HBO network in the US). McKay will executive produce.

Advertisement

It is an encouraging move from Netflix as it doubles down on their recent efforts to produce content with a global outlook, as the film is likely to appeal to Europeans (and Australians) as well as users in the US.