Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Will Ferrell to star in Eurovision film for Netflix

Will Ferrell to star in Eurovision film for Netflix

This explains his surprise appearance at the 2018 Song Contest...

<> at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will Ferrell has signed on to write and star in a comedy about the Eurovision Song Contest for Netflix.

Advertisement

The move provides some context for his surprising appearance during the competition’s 2018 run (see below), and is his latest project for the streaming service. He also has a dark comedy in the works, made with Anchorman and Step Brothers collaborator Adam McKay, and was on the producing team for Netflix movie Ibiza.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps for now, but there’s a good chance we’ll see Ferrell flex those pipes and belt out a few tunes on the Eurovision stage.

Ferrell will write the film with Andrew Steele, an old colleague from his Saturday Night Live Days with whom he recently collaborated on his satirical live coverage of the royal wedding with Molly Shannon (the duo broadcasted live from Tower Bridge in London on the HBO network in the US). McKay will executive produce.

Advertisement

It is an encouraging move from Netflix as it doubles down on their recent efforts to produce content with a global outlook, as the film is likely to appeal to Europeans (and Australians) as well as users in the US.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

You might like

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Screen Shot 2018-05-14 at 13.32.34

UK Eurovision star SuRie on the bruises left by her stage invader and her determination to finish the song

Israel's Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision 2018

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2019?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more