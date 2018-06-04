You can now watch every episode of Doctor Who since 2005 on BBC iPlayer

The last ten series of Doctor Who have arrived on iPlayer as box sets ahead of Jodie Whittaker's new series in the autumn

Every single episode of Doctor Who since the 2005 revival is now available to watch for free on iPlayer in a surprise move by the BBC.

Advertisement

That means fans can now revisit (or discover) all ten series of the sci-fi show, watching the Doctor regenerate from Christopher Eccleston to David Tennant and from Matt Smith to Peter Capaldi. Also included is every Doctor Who special from the past 13 years, including mini-episode The Night of the Doctor.

“Whovians can take the TARDIS back to 2005 to enjoy every moment from Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor first meeting Rose right up to Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor’s final moments in last Christmas’s Twice Upon A Time,” the BBC said in a statement.

The box sets will be made available on iPlayer from 4th June – plenty of time for a complete re-watch before the show returns in the autumn with Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

A source told RadioTimes.com that the BBC plans to keep the episodes on iPlayer until at least the end of the run of series 11.

If the show returns to our screens in September or October with 10 episodes and a possible Christmas special, that could mean a ton of Doctor Who will be available on iPlayer all the way from June until the end of the year.

This move comes after the BBC recently brought back previous series of Our Girl and The Bridge as iPlayer box sets before the new series aired, providing fans with a chance to remind themselves where things left off – and for new viewers to catch up from the beginning.

Advertisement

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming for the BBC, said: “We’re reinventing the BBC for a new generation and BBC iPlayer is key to that. Bringing back these series of Doctor Who is just part of our offer this summer giving viewers the chance to uncover or rediscover the Doctor’s previous adventures.”