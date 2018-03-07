Two of your favourite Outlander actors reunited in LA

And they looked as though they were having the BEST time

The cast of Scottish time-travel drama Outlander always look to be having the best time together, whether they’re attending a Comic-Con panel or on the red carpet at the launch of a brand new series.

They’re always reluctant to lose co-stars when characters are killed off, so it’s little wonder leading man Sam Heughan looked so happy to see an old friend in Los Angeles.

Graham McTavish played Dougal Mackenzie in the first two seasons of Outlander but when the character was killed off at the end of the second series, McTavish’s time on set was up. Fans lamented the loss of such a popular character and the actor’s co-stars were sad to say goodbye to their old friend.

But Outlander stars never can resist the opportunity for a reunion so when Sam Heughan jetted over to LA for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the pair found time for a joyous catch-up.

Now if only they could write Dougal back into Outlander season four so we could have as joyous a reunion on screen, too…