Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. How to watch Taylor Swift’s Folklore film on Disney+

How to watch Taylor Swift’s Folklore film on Disney+

The film is available exclusively on Disney+.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Taylor Swift Folklore on Disney Plus

Tayor Swift’s surprise concert film has landed on Disney+.

Advertisement

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio sees Swift perform her latest album in full and reveal the stories and secrets behind each of the 17 songs.

The Cardigan hitmaker is joined by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as Folklore collaborator Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), who features on the track Exile.

She announced the release of the film on Twitter on 24th November, taking fans by surprise. Filmed in upstate New York in September 2020, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio is available exclusively on Disney+ as of today (Wednesday 25th November).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift’s brand new concert film on Disney+.

How to watch Taylor Swift’s Folklore on Disney+

You can get access to Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

It follows Taylor’s decision to make her concert film City of Lover available to stream on Disney+ earlier this year.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore on Disney+ release date

Taylor Swift’s new concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available to stream now, having arrived on Disney+ at 8am on 25th November.

Is there a trailer for Folklore on Disney+?

Taylor Swift dropped a teaser trailer for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on social media along with the surprise announcement.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life – if we’re going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.

“[Folklore is] an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” she says. “This could’ve been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead I think this album was a real flotation device.”

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available to watch on Disney+ now. Sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Taylor Swift's concert on Disney Plus
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
10 Piece Camden towels

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 50% off a luxury towel set!

You can choose from a 10-piece or a 20-piece set with this great deal

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Descendants 3

When is Descendants 4 on TV?

Ivan

Incredible ‘stranger than fiction’ true story behind Disney+’s The One and Only Ivan

Disney Plus live-action Mulan remake 2020

When will Mulan be free on Disney Plus?

Quicksilver Scarlet Witch

How WandaVision – and Quicksilver – could be the key to bringing the X-Men to the MCU