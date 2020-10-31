Sean Connery – James Bond actor and Hollywood icon – dies, aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has died, aged 90.

His family confirmed to the BBC that the Scottish actor had passed away.

Connery was perhaps best known for being the first actor to portray secret agent James Bond on the big screen, beginning with 1962’s Dr. No. He appeared in five more films in the official series, as well as 1983’s unofficial entry Never Say Never Again.

Earlier this year, RadioTimes.com readers voted Connery the best ever actor to play Bond, with the star emerging triumphant in a survey of over 14,000 007 fans. He last played the character in 2005, providing voice work for the video game James Bond 007: From Russia with Love.

In a statement, Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”