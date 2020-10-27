When is The Midnight Sky release date? Cast, trailer and plot for George Clooney movie

George Clooney is returning to the big screen (and the director’s chair) just in time for Christmas with The Midnight Sky – Netflix‘s upcoming post-apocalyptic drama.

Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, the feature film follows lonely scientist Augustine as he attempts to stop a team of astronauts from returning home to a global disaster on Earth.

Starring the likes of Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler, you can add The Midnight Sky to your list of films to watch over the festive period.

With the first trailer having been released, here’s everything you need to know about George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky.

When is The Midnight Sky released on Netflix?

George Clooney’s upcoming post-apocalyptic drama The Midnight Sky will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd December.

The film will also be shown in select cinemas across the UK from December 23rd.

The Midnight Sky cast

Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney (Catch 22, The Descendants) will both direct and star in this post-apocalyptic story as scientist Augustine. He’ll be joined by The Theory of Everything’s Felicity Jones, who plays astronaut Sully.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are David Oyelowo (Selma), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), Demián Bichir (The Nun) and Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere).

The Midnight Sky plot

In this adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning Midnight, Clooney stars as Augustine, a lonely Arctic-based scientist living in a post-apocalyptic world, who races to stop Sully (Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning to a mysterious global catastrophe.

The novel, which was released in August 2016, sees the stories of Augustine and Sully “gradually intertwine in a profound and unexpected conclusion” as they both face an uncertain future in the wake of a catastrophic event.

If you’re wanting to read the book before the film arrives in December, Good Morning, Midnight is available to buy on Amazon for £8.50 (Hardcover).

The Midnight Sky trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for The Midnight Sky on 27th October.

In the short clip, we watch as Arctic-based scientist Augustine (Clooney) tries to get in contact with Ether – a spaceship captained by Sully (Jones) which hasn’t received any information from mission control in three weeks.

“I have to warn them about the conditions on Earth,” Augustine tells a little girl as we’re shown shots of a post-apocalyptic world which “started with a mistake”.

The pair then decide to venture through the blistering cold to reach a stronger antenna in order to deliver their message to the astronauts in time, while we’re given a glimpse at the family those explorers left behind in order to travel the universe.

You can check it out below.

George Clooney directs and stars in THE MIDNIGHT SKY, coming to Netflix December 23@midnightskymov pic.twitter.com/cac0dc1mXn — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 27, 2020

The Midnight Sky will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 23rd December.