Sam Heughan to co-star with Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion in Text for You movie

Outlander star Sam Heughan will play the lead opposite Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in upcoming romantic drama Text for You, which also features the singing and acting talents of Celine Dion.

Text for You (working title) is based on a hit 2016 German film, SMS Fur Dich, itself based on Sofie Cramer’s novel of the same name and, according to Deadline, is the tale of a woman who loses her fiancé and in an attempt to deal with her pain, sends romantic texts to his old mobile phone.

The number has been reassigned, however, and the recipient of the messages is a man who’s also going through heartbreak. Will they overcome their recent trauma to make a romantic connection?

Helping the couple along the way will be Dion, whose music and personal influence may just be the key to persuade them to try love again.

Text for You will be directed by Jim Strouse (2007 indie hit Grace is Gone) from his own screenplay, although the most recent draft was written by Lauren Kahn, who also penned the upcoming thriller Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Heughan is best known for playing the leading role of Jamie Fraser in the long-running fantasy series, Outlander, and has recently starred opposite Vin Diesel in Bloodshot.

He is also soon to play the young Paul Newman in the Roald Dahl biopic An Unquiet Life.

Curiously, the Scottish actor gave out his personal mobile number on social media a few days ago, complaining about people pretending to be him.

He wrote to US and Canadian fans on Instagram: “You can text me, I’m going to text with you, I’m going to tell you about some amazing stuff, I’m going to check in with you now and then and I’m going to tell you about some amazing projects coming up, some great opportunities or just talk rubbish and share a whisky.”

The stunt could well be connected to his new role.

His co-star, Chopra-Jones, a former Miss World, is also starring in The Matrix 4, Netflix movie The White Tiger (based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel) and the Robert Rodriguez film We Can Be Heroes.

