When is Holidate released on Netflix? What is it about?

It might only be October, but Netflix is already preparing to drop it’s first batch of Christmas content for 2020 – with several new original festive films set to be released in the coming weeks.

Next month, subscribers have sequels to The Princess Switch and The Christmas Chronicles to look forward to, nowt to mention brand new musical adventures starring Forest Whittaker and Dolly Parton respectively.

But before all that comes Holidate, a romantic comedy starring American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, which has the tagline “Find Your Perfect Plus-One”.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new Christmas film, including what’s it about and when it arrives on the streaming platform.

When is Holidate released on Netflix?

The film lands on the stramer well in advance of Christmas – with viewres able to watch from as early as Wednesday 28th October.

What is Holidate about?

The film follows a young woman, Sloane, who hates the festive season in part because she is always single.

During the film she comes to an agreement with a man who is in a similar predicament, Jackson, that they will be each other’s date for every festive occasion – only for them to begin falling for each other.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates.

“But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they become each other’s perfect plus-one which leads to some hilarious and provocative hijinks.

“However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.”

Who is in the cast of Holidate?

The cast is led by American Horror Story star Emma Roberts as Sloane, while her ‘holidate’ Jackson is played by Australian actor Luke Bracey (Home and Away, Hacksaw Ridge).

Supporting cast members include Watchmen’s Frances Fisher as Sloane’s mother, as well as Jake Manley (The Order), Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) and King Bach (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before).

Holidate trailer

You can enjoy a preview of what’s to come by checking out the below trailer – and it looks like lots of the tropes of the Netflix Christmas movie will be present in this one!

Holidate is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 28th October 2020.