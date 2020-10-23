Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

As the winter months draw in and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better to do than to cuddle up on the sofa in front of a film and while many automatically head to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – they aren’t the other ways to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.

From NOW TV and Disney+, to terrestrial TV offerings – there’s so much to choose from across all different genres so no matter what mood you’re in, you can find something to watch.

With so many amazing films airing on TV this week, we’ve compiled a list of the best flicks for you to choose from.

Friday 23rd October

The Blue Max – 4:05pm, Sony Movies Action

A low-born German fighter pilot’s determination to win the flying corps’ highest award rankles with his aristocratic comrades. Meanwhile, his clandestine affair with the wife of his commanding officer risks endangering lives and destroying his own reputation. Read our full review

The Remains of the Day – 6:20pm, Sony Movies

A butler in a 1930s aristocratic household has dedicated himself to serving his master, putting duty above all else and repressing his affection for the housekeeper, who also happens to be in love with him. On the outbreak of war, the nobleman’s Nazi sympathies come to light, marking a change of heart in the old servant, who looks back with misgivings about the loyalty that may have cost him dearly. Read our full review

Rocky – 9pm, TCM

Philadelphia brawler Rocky Balboa gets a shot at the world heavyweight title when current champion Apollo Creed decides to give an unknown boxer a chance in celebration of America’s bicentennial. Read our full review

Get On Up – 11pm, 11:30 Channel 4

Biopic of James Brown, examining key moments in the soul singer’s life, from his impoverished childhood in South Carolina to his rise to become one of the most influential figures in music history, and following his intense friendship with fellow singer Bobby Byrd. Read our full review

Saturday 24th October

Babe – 12:55pm, ITV

This 1995 family classic follows young piglet Babe, who proves greedy humans and jealous animals wrong by showing he’s more than just a Christmas roast. By learning to herd sheep and demonstrating his usefulness on the farm, Babe wins the hearts of all those around him. Starring Christine Cavanaugh, Miriam Margolyes and Hugo Weaving. Read our full review.

A Star is Born (1954) – 1:10pm, BBC Two

The second remake of Janet Gaynor’s 1937 film, A Star is Born is a Hollywood tragedy starring Judy Garland as an aspiring singer who’s helped by a heavy-drinking big time actor to become the superstar she was meant to be. However, while her career reaches new heights, his plummets. Starring Jason Mason, Jack Carson and Charles Bickford. Read our full review.

The Theory of Everything – 6:35pm, Sony Movies

This Stephen Hawking biopic, starring Eddie Redmayne as the renowned astrophysicist, explores his romance with future wife Jane (Felicity Jones) during their time at university in the 1960s, his initial motor neurone disease diagnosis and how he exceeded doctors’ expectations by living more than two years and continuing his groundbreaking research into the origins of the universe. Read our full review.

Jason Bourne – 9pm, Channel 4

Former government operative Jason Bourne is brought out of hiding when he becomes the target of a former CIA operative gone rogue, who’s acquired top secret information about Bourne’s own father and his involvement in a clandestine scheme. Starring Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander and Julia Stiles. Read our full review.

Moonlight – 11:20pm, Channel 4

This Oscar-winning drama from writer/director Barry Jenkins follows a young African-American man in a rough Miami neighbourhood as he explores his identity and sexuality whilst finding a father figure in a drug dealer and getting support from his kindly girlfriend. Starring Trevante Rhodes, Naomi Harris, Janelle Monae, Mahershala Ali. Read our full review.

Sunday 25th October

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride – 1:20pm, ITV2

Stop-motion animated fantasy in which Shy bridegroom Victor unintentionally gets himself hitched to a ghostly bride, who lures him down into the netherworld. But as he strives to find his way back to the land of the living, a treacherous aristocrat is scheming to marry Victor’s flesh-and-blood fiancee. Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Christopher Lee and Richard E Grant. Read our full review.

Paddington – 4:45pm, Film 4

An earthquake forces a bear from the Peruvian jungle to start a new life in London. He finds modern Britain to be very different from the stories told to him by his aunt, but makes a new home with a kindly family. However, a sinister taxidermist intends to turn him into a museum exhibit. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Nicole Kidman, with Ben Whishaw voicing Paddington. Read our full review.

Groundhog Day – 5:55pm, Dave

This 1993 comedy stars Bill Murray as an obnoxious TV weatherman reporting on a small town’s annual festival finds himself caught in a bizarre time loop, and is forced to relive the same day over and over again. While at first he tries to exploit his predicament, he is ultimately driven to mend his ways and adopt a less cynical attitude. Read our full review.

GoldenEye – 9pm, ITV4

James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) heads for Russia to investigate the connection between the theft of an experimental helicopter and an orbital satellite weapon with the power to devastate entire cities. He discovers both have fallen into the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind with a grudge against Britain and a connection with 007’s past. Read our full review.

Monday 26th October

Wagon Master – 1pm, Sony Movies

Two itinerant cowboys help guide a Mormon wagon train on its dangerous journey west in search of the promised land, crossing paths with travelling entertainers, rowdy gunfighters, cut-throat natives and a fugitive band of ruthless outlaws. 1950’s Western starring Ben Johnson, Joanne Dru, Ward Bond, Harry Carey Jr and Charles Kemper. Read our full review.

Super 8 – 6.50pm, Film 4

Directed by J J Abrams, Super 8 follows Joe (Joel Courtney) and his friends, who sneak out at night to film an amateur zombie movie, only to witness a train derailment. As people start disappearing from their town and the military descends in force, they come to realise a dangerous alien was being transported on the train and is now on the loose. Read our full review.

A Quiet Place – 9pm, Film 4

Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi, A Quiet Place takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with hypersensitive hearing. Read our full review.

London Has Fallen – 10pm, Channel 5

World leaders gather in London for the funeral of the British Prime Minister, unaware they have been led into a trap. A terrorist plans to kill them all, and devastate the city, and the only people in a position to stop him are the President of the United States and the indomitable head of his secret service. Starring Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman. Read our full review.

Tuesday 27th October

A Beautiful Mind – 6:20pm, Film 4

Biopic of the brilliant American mathematician John Nash (Russell Crowe), whose prospects of a promising career with the CIA were confounded by paranoid delusions and schizophrenia as the stress of the job proved too much of a burden. Oscar-winning drama starring Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Judd Hirsch, Paul Bettany and Christopher Plummer. Read our full review.

Hidden Figures – 9pm Film 4

As the space race reaches fever pitch in the early 1960s, a trio of female African-American mathematicians attempt to overcome prejudice and find work with NASA. Fact-based drama starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner. Read our full review.

The American – 9pm, Sony Pictures

Starring George Clooney as a hitman, whose nerve is shaken when he’s nearly killed during an assignments and decides to make his next mission his last. Lying low in an Italian village, he tempts fate by making friends with a priest and pursuing romance with a local woman.

Wednesday 28th October

The Tin Star – 2:40pm, Film 4

A world-weary bounty hunter, formerly a sheriff, arrives in a small town where a newly-appointed lawman is struggling to keep the peace. Starring Henry Fonda, Anthony Perkins, Betsy Palmer and Michel Ray. Read our full review.

The Man Who Knew Too Much – 4:40pm, Film 4

This Alfred Hitchcock film follows an American couple on holiday in Morocco witness the killing of a local man they have befriended. Before dying he whispers a secret that has serious political implications – but they are prevented from telling the police when their son is kidnapped by a gang of spies bent on keeping them silent. Starring James Stewart and Doris Day. Read our full review.

Thursday 29th October

The Big Noise – 10.45am, Talking Pictures TV

Two phoney private detectives are employed to protect an inventor who has developed a revolutionary new bomb. Second World War comedy, starring Laurel and Hardy.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War – 6.50pm, Film4

Eric and fellow warrior Sara, raised as members of ice Queen Freya’s army, try to conceal their forbidden love as they fight to survive the wicked intentions of both Freya and her sister Ravenna. However, as war between the siblings escalates, Eric and Sara unite with Freya in an attempt to end Ravenna’s wicked reign once and for all. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Nick Frost. Read our full review.

Carrie – 10pm, 5Star

A horror remake of Brian De Palma’s 1976 classic, Carrie follows a repressed teenage girl, who is tormented at school by bullies and at home by her fanatically religious mother. She begins to develop psychic powers and when her prom night results in one final humiliation, she snaps and uses her abilities to wreak a terrible revenge on everyone who has made her life a misery. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. Read our full review.

Friday 30th October

Eddie the Eagle – 6.50pm, Film4

Biopic of British sporting underdog Eddie Edwards. Determined to fulfil his dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete, Edwards trains as a ski jumper – a field in which Britain had no other competitors. Starring Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman and Christopher Walken. Read our full review.

It – 9pm, ITV2

The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel, It follows a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small New England town. Starring Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher and Sophia Lillis. Read our full review.

The Da Vinci Code – 9pm, Dave

A respected academic goes on the run when he is framed for the murder of a French historian. Pursued by the detective on the case and a sinister assassin monk, he strives to unmask the culprit, leading to a conspiracy determined to preserve a 2,000-year-old secret at any cost. Thriller based on Dan Brown’s novel, starring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Paul Bettany and Jean Reno. Read out full review.

The Heat – 9pm, E4

An uptight, ambitious FBI agent is sent to Boston to bring a notorious drug kingpin to justice. She ends up forced to team up with a rebellious, foul-mouthed local police detective who has a very different attitude to law enforcement but shares her inability to work with others. Action comedy, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. Read our full review.

