How to watch Borat 2

High five!

Borat 2

Sacha Baron Cohen’s iconic character Borat is back for another round of ‘not’ jokes, cringeworthy faux-pas and outrageous shenanigans whilst touring the US.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which has now landed on Amazon Prime Video, follows the Kazakhstani television personality as he travels across North America amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 elections.

Fourteen years after starring in “movie-film which brought great shame to Kazakhstan”, Borat returns to the US to wreak havoc once more – but this time, he’s brought his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalov) along for the ride. Very nice!

Here’s everything you need to know about Borat 2 and how to watch it.

Borat 2 release date

Borat 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23rd and fans are now able to watch Sacha Baron Cohen’s eagerly-awaited sequel.

How to watch Borat 2 on Amazon Prime Video

You’re able to watch Borat 2 by subscribing to Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

What is Borat 2 about?

In this Borat sequel, we follow the Kazakhstani journalist as he quarantines in America and attempts to “give his daughter as a gift to someone close to the throne” in the US – which judging by the trailer, is Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Deadline, the sequel was shot discreetly and quickly in the US as the COVID-19 shutdown restrictions were eased within the film industry. Filming reportedly took place in the US and overseas, with Cohen having to wear a bulletproof vest on two shoots.

2006 comedy classic Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan made over $262 million (£204 million) and achieved critical acclaim.

Borat 2 trailer

A teaser trailer for Borat 2 was released in September, in which Borat praised Donald Trump as the “strongest premier in history” after his recent Presidential election debate.

The trailer sees Baron Cohen as Borat, poking fun at the President in his signature style.

A full trailer was released in October, which teases some of the adventures Borat embarks on in the sequel, from shopping for disguises to getting pulled over by police for making his daughter sit on top of his car while he drives.

Check out our lists of the best Amazon Prime series and best Amazon Prime movies, or visit our TV Guide to find something else to watch.

All about Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Borat 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
