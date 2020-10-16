Accessibility Links

No Time To Die director won’t rule out another delay

Cary Joji Fukunaga's latest comments will leave Bond fans shaken (and not stirred).

James Bond no time to die

James Bond director Cary Joji Fukunaga has said he can’t rule out another delay to upcoming movie No Time To Die.

Although Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 was originally slated to be released in April 2020, the film has been forced to repeatedly postpone its premiere due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s now set for a 2nd April 2021 release.

However, there’s no reason to think this date won’t move again, according to Fukunaga. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he suggested No Time To Die “will come out when it’s right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no-one really can define what success or failure means.”

He added: “I think there’s always the potential of that. I look at it unemotionally right now… There are so many bigger things happening.

“I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members.”

Intriguingly, the director also revealed Bond fans can expect an unusual opening to the movie (stop reading now to avoid any spoilers).

Instead of kickstarting with a high-speed chase, viewers will be vaulted into a childhood memory of Léa Seydoux’s Madeline in which her mother is murdered by Safin (Rami Malek). After the killing, Safin will hunt down Madeline.

Speaking about the scene, Fukunaga joked it is similar to watching “some clown chasing a child around the house”.

He added: “It’s like I brought It [Stephen King’s horror] in the first five minutes of Bond.”

Fukunaga originally developed the It movies for Warner Bros, but later left the project over creative differences.

While you're waiting visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.

