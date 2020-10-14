How to watch A Christmas Carol – brand new retelling with Martin Freeman, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya

With November almost here, that means it’s officially Christmas film season, and while there’s hundreds of festival flicks to choose from these days, you simply can’t beat a classic: A Christmas Carol.

Luckily for Charles Dickens fans, the 19th century story is being adapted once again for the big screen by sister-brother directing-duo Jacqui and David Morris.

The film, which will be shown in cinemas and theatres to support the live entertainment industry during COVID-19, stars various A-listers including Carey Mulligan, Martin Freeman, Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Kaluuya and Andy Serkis, while dance performances in the film are led by former Royal Ballet Principle Michael Nunn.

The classic story follows a Victorian family as they prepare a toy-theatre for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol, with the audience entering the imagination of one of the children as the cardboard stage transforms into a magical world containing real dancers and stylised sets.

“My career started with working backstage in the theatre. Theatre continues to inspire and influence my work as a filmmaker today and I have been devastated by the current situation theatres face,” Jacqui Morris said.

“Our version of A Christmas Carol offers an immersive, theatre-like experience for families both in cinema and theatres, will delight to those missing out on live dance and pantomime this festive season. I am thrilled to offer theatres a chance to screen the film to help raise funds and keep doors ajar until patrons can return in full capacity.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the A Christmas Carol retelling.

When is A Christmas Carol retelling’s release date?

Jacqui and David Morris’ retelling of A Christmas Carol will be available to watch from Friday 20th November onwards.

How to watch A Christmas Carol retelling

Strike Media

A Christmas Carol will be shown in cinemas and select theatre venues across the UK from 20th November.

A Christmas Carol cast

The Death of Stalin’s Simon Russell Beale provides the voice of Scrooge, who is played by dancers Michael Nunn and Jakub Franasowicz in the film, while The Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis voices Marley’s Ghost, who’s danced by Russell Maliphant.

Bob Cratchit is voiced by Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and danced by Karl Fagerlund Brekke, while The Ghost of Christmas Present is voiced by Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and danced by Mikey Boats.

Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby) provides the voice of Belle, who is represented in dance by Grace Jabbari, while Lesley Caron (An American in Paris) voices The Ghost of Christmas Past, who is danced by Dana Fouras.

Welsh actress Dame Sian Phillips act as The Narrator in A Christmas Carol.

A Christmas Carol is released in cinemas on Friday 20th November.