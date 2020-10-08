Coyote Ugly sequel is in the works, says Tyra Banks

Great news for fans of Tyra Banks and breaking up bar fights with a Blondie singalong: a Coyote Ugly sequel could be in the works.

That’s according to Banks, anyway. The actress and Dancing with the Stars host has revealed she’s in talks for a film or series to revive the 2000 movie.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” the 46-year-old said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them.

“Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

While revealing the news about the film’s possible revival, Banks also opened up about her interesting audition for the movie.

“For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play,” She began.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll take Prince’s Kiss’. They said just dance for a couple of seconds… They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up, looking at me… And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping, doing all this stuff. 20 seconds go by, 30, a minute… a minute and a half, three minutes.

“The whole song I ended up dancing. After, I’m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They’re like, “We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.’”

The original movie followed the story Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), an aspiring singer who moves to New York with dreams of being a superstar. She instead ends up working in the Coyote Ugly bar, which mainly involves singing, dancing and separating brawling customers.

Alongside Banks, the film also starred Adam Garcia, John Goodman, Bridget Moynahan.

Despite being a critical failure (the film holds a 23 per cent score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), Coyote Ugly was a box office success, raking in $113 million worldwide.

