Daisy Ridley says Rey could’ve been a Kenobi in Star Wars sequel trilogy

The true identity of Rey was one of the central mysteries of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and, according to star Daisy Ridley, the answer to that question was almost very different.

Speaking with Josh Gad on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Ridley explained that the creative teams almost made her character a Kenobi, as opposed to being the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine.

“At the beginning [Lucasfilm] were toying with an Obi-Wan connection,” she revealed. “There were different versions and at one point she was no one.”

The Obi-Wan news will be interesting reading for fans, as this theory was prominent on forums when the subject of Rey’s heritage was discussed prior to The Rise of Skywalker’s release.

And apparently the conclusion to her storyline changed frequently during pre-production and shooting, with the writers toying with lots of different possible ideas for Rey’s family.

“It came to Episode IX & JJ pitched me the film and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s grandaddy’ and I was like ‘Awesome,'” she said. “And then two weeks later he was like, ‘Oh we’re not sure…’ So it kept changing. So even as we were filming I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.”

Meanwhile, Ridley also used her appearance on the show to discuss whether she would consider reprising the role at some point in the future, with co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac both having ruled themselves out of a return.

It seems that, while the star is in no rush to return, she wouldn’t rule it out completely.

“Never say never, but to me The Rise of Skywalker was tied off with a bow,” she said.

Last month, Daisy Ridley revealed offers dried up after Star Wars, following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, claiming she auditioned for loads of parts but didn’t get any of them.

“Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through,” she said. “I was like, ‘Aww! No one wants to employ me.’

“There were actually loads of things that I auditioned for at the beginning of the year and didn’t get any of them. I had that moment of ‘Oh my god!’ and then just thought, ‘Everything in its right time.’”

The Rise of Skywalker, which marked the end of the Skywalker saga, was released last year to mixed reviews, with Lucasfilm set to focus most of its energy on TV series such as The Mandalorian in the immediate future.