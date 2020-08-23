The Suicide Squad characters confirmed as Peter Capaldi gets villainous role

Director James Gunn has finally unveiled his characters in upcoming film, The Suicide Squad – and it’s a very unique bunch indeed.

At last night’s DC FanDome event, Gunn gave us a roll call, showing a whole bunch of brand new character who will join Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Doctor Who fans will be delighted to see Peter Capaldi has been confirmed as Thinker in Suicide Squad 2, an incredibly intelligent man who is so smart and so considered, his powers are likened to that of a clairvoyant.

The twist? His character is actually supposed to be quite young, but his supreme mind has aged him.

We also got a glimpse of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, a villain who takes on Superman with guns.

There have been many versions throughout the DC Universe, so we’re not too clear on his abilities in The Suicide Squad just yet.

Perhaps the one who prompted the biggest reaction on social media was King Shark, a man who simply eats people because he’s half-shark.

Pete Davidson will be playing Blackguard, a straight-up villain with guns – so he’ll fit in well here.

Nathan Fillion joins The Suicide Squad as T.D.K., while John Cena will take on the Peacemaker, a kind of Captain America, but evil of course.

The remainder of the team is as follows: Michael Rooker plays Savant, Flula Borg plays Javelin, David Dastmalchian plays Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior plays Ratcatcher, Seann Gunn plays Weasel, Jai Courtney plays Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman plays Colonel Rick Flag, Alice Braga plays Sol Soria, Storm Reid plays Tyla (Bloodsport’s daughter), Joaquín Cosío plays Major General Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as General Luna and Mayling Ng plays Mongal.

Fans also got a first-look at the behind-the-scenes production process – and apparently it’s going to be “different to any superhero movie every made”, according to Gunn.

We also get to see Harley Quinn looking very cool indeed, with a new costume and a new tattoo.

One actor who was missing from any of the trailers was Taika Waititi – who has been confirmed to have a starring role in the film.

There have been early rumours suggesting he will perform a voiceover in the movie since he hasn’t been seen yet – but nothing has been confirmed.

The Suicide Squad doesn’t have a release date yet. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.