Dead Ringers producers Morgan Creek “planning theatrical reboot” of The Exorcist

A brand new reboot of horror classic The Exorcist is reportedly in development at Morgan Creek – the production company behind Dead Ringers and The Last of the Mohicans.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, Morgan Creek has a “planned theatrical reboot” of the 1973 film “in the works for 2021”.

The original horror film, directed by the Oscar-winning producer William Friedkin, centres around Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), whose 12-year-old daughter Regan (Linda Blair) begins exhibiting poltergeist-like abilities and undergoes an exorcism to expel the Devil within her.

Four films in the franchise have since been released, three of which were produced by Morgan Creek – The Exorcist III (1990), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005).

The Exorcist’s first sequel – Exorcist II: The Heretic – was released in 1977 and directed by Point Blank’s John Boorman, with Linda Blair returning to reprise her role of Regan alongside Richard Burton and Louise Fletcher.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

More recently, The Exorcist was developed into a horror TV series for Fox in 2016, which was intended to be a direct sequel to the original 1973 film, starring Alfonso Herrera (Sense8), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Brianne Howey (Batwoman) Alan Ruck (Succession), Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) and John Cho (Star Trek). However, the show was cancelled after two series the following year.

Deadline also reported that Morgan Creek plans to reboot its 1988 gynaecological horror film Dead Ringers, starring Oscar-winning actress Rachael Weisz, for Amazon Prime Video.

According to the publication, Weisz is taking on the roles of Manhattan-based identical sisters who are determined to change the way women give birth and are prepared to do so through medical and recreational drugs, illegal medical research, sex, love and “an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes”.

The original film starred Jeremy Irons as the Mantle twins – a pair of twin gynaecologists who fall out over a woman.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Morgan Creek for comment.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.