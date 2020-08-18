Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. All your favourite DC Comic DVDs and Blu-rays are 20 per cent off right now

All your favourite DC Comic DVDs and Blu-rays are 20 per cent off right now

Aquaman, Justice League and Watchmen all now at lower prices.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Justice League cast including Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman)

After months of being stuck at home, many of us are struggling to find new TV shows and films to watch. 

Advertisement

Luckily, Zavvi is offering 20 per cent off all its DC Comics DVD and Blu-rays right now. What better way to spend an evening or two. 

The discount is across animated classics, TV favourites and new film releases, so there really is something for every DC Comics fan. 

Which DC Comics DVDs are on offer?

Blockbusters Suicide Squad, Justice LeagueWonder Woman and Aquaman are all available in the offer, with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the blockbusters costing just £22.99 each.

If you’re looking for something more family-friendly, the LEGO Batman Movie is also £22.99, reduced from £34.99.

Fan favourite Lucifer has also had its price slashed, with seasons 1-3 priced at £29.99 – down from a whopping £61.27. 

Starring Tom Ellis as the devil himself, the show is one of the best series on Netflix and follows Lucifer Morningstar as he abandons hell to become a consultant to the LAPD.

If you fancy completing the set, season 4 is available on Amazon for £19.99.

And, if that doesn’t keep you busy enough, why not try HBO’s hit show Watchmen starring Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Jean Smart.

The award-winning 9-part series continues on from the 1986 show of the same name, as it focuses on events of racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It’s a must-watch and available on Blu-ray now for £25.99 – a great saving of £14.

Advertisement

Not sure what to watch first? Here’s our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order

Tags

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Composite, Getty/ Picard still

Donald Trump’s new US Space Force logo looks a lot like Star Trek’s Star Fleet insignia

John Boyega stars as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams

Star Wars Disney boss confirms film series is on hiatus

Can you spot the reason this Chinese Star Wars poster is causing outrage?

George Lucas has given his verdict on the new Star Wars film…