  4. Suicide Squad star responds to #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign

Suicide Squad star responds to #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign

Katana had a larger role in David Ayer's original version of the film, the director claims.

Karen Fukuhara plays Katana in Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad star Karen Fukuhara has responded to a fan campaign calling for director David Ayer to release a brand new version of the film.

Fukuhara played sword-wielding vigilante Katana in the 2016 blockbuster, who reluctantly joins forces with a government team of super criminals, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Will Smith’s Deadshot.

In a recent tweet, Ayer claimed that major changes were made to his original vision for the DC Comics flick, and has since teased that Katana had a larger role in his cut of the film.

As a result, many fans are demanding that Ayer be given a chance to return to the world of Suicide Squad to execute the initial plan he had for the film, using trending term #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Fukuhara addressed the campaign and gave her thoughts on whether the Ayer Cut should be released.

“I’ve also seen that circulate around and I even posted one of the fan posters for it,” she said. “It looked really legit, I thought it was real for a second and I went on Google to make sure that it wasn’t out yet!”

Fukuhara continued: “I always support more Katana because I love her, but I personally have never seen The Ayer Cut before at all, so I don’t know what it would have been like. Obviously, the original script was a little bit different.

“It’s hard to say because we all worked so hard on the movie and we had such a fun time filming it. Maybe it should be left untouched, but at the same time I’m intrigued. So, I don’t know, it’s both sides of the coin I guess.”

Ayer has described his version of the film as a “complex, beautiful and sad” drama, but claims it was “beaten” into a comedy following the negative reaction to Batman v Superman and the success of Marvel’s Deadpool.

Fan demands for the Ayer Cut increased after Warner Bros confirmed The Snyder Cut after much speculation, an expensive overhaul of 2017’s Justice League movie from original director Zack Snyder.

Fukuhara has since taken on another comic book role, starring as Kimiko on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which drops its second season next month.

The Boys season two starts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

