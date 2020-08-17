When is I’m Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix? What is it about?

Charlie Kaufman has long been established as one of Hollywood’s most narratively ambitious screenwriters – with his early scripts having included Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In more recent years the American has turned his hand to directing his scripts as well, with 2008’s Synecdoche, New York followed by acclaimed stop-motion feature Anomalisa – and now he’s become the latest big name director to make a film for Netflix.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things very much looks set to be another film firmly in the Kaufman tradition, replete with existentialism and dark comedy – read on for everything you need to know about the film.

When is I’m Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix?

The film is set to be released globally on the platform on 4th September 2020.

What is I’m Thinking of Ending Things about?

The film is adapted from a novel of the same name by Iain Reid (making it, technically, Kaufman’s second adaptation) and is described as a psychological horror film.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads, “Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman takes a road trip with her new boyfriend to his family farm.

“Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother and father, the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things cast

Kaufman has often been able to draw impressive casts for his films and that’s the case once again here – with the two leads played by Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley and Breaking Bad’s Jesse Plemons.

And if that wasn’t enough there are also supporting turns from David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Anomalisa) and Toni Collette (Hereditary, Unbelievable).

I’m Thinking of Ending Things trailer

The first trailer for the movie was released in August 2020 and it certainly looks intriguing – you can watch it below:

