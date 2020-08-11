Zac Efron to star in Three Men and a Baby remake for Disney+

Zac Efron has reportedly been signed to star in a remake of classic ’80s movie Three Men and a Baby for streaming network Disney+

The 1987 original pitched ’80s icons Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson together as trio of playboy bachelors with a not a care in the world who are suddenly landed with the custody of a baby. Their initial horror eventually turns to paternal gurgling in the hit movie that was directed by Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy. It was a box office smash for Disney, their first live-action movie hit, the highest grossing movie of 1987 in the US, earning $167 million (£128 million).

It was followed by a sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, with the same cast, in 1990, but nowhere near the same level of success.

For Efron it will mark a Disney homecoming. The 32-year-old star first made his name with Disney’s High School Musical franchise and for many he remains synonymous with the Disney dynasty.

The Disney+ production will be a significant change of pace for Efron, who last year played charismatic real-life serial killer Ted Bundy opposite Lily Collins in the well received Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron has turned environmental crusader in recent years and his documentary series about sustainability, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Another upcoming project of note is the series Killing Zac Efron, in which he journeys into the heart of Papua New Guinea, exploring the remote and treacherous jungle. Ironically, he did almost die and was reportedly airlifted to hospital in Australia after contracting typhoid or other bacterial infection, according to E! Online.

Details were sketchy about the Three Men and a Baby remake, but the script has been written by Will Reichel, whose only previous writing credit is Steve Coogan’s 2018 movie Hot Air, in which the comic actor played a right-wing TV presenter who suddenly has to care for a teenage niece. A storyline not a million miles away from Three Men and a Baby.

