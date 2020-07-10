How to watch Scoob! in UK as film gets home release

Scooby Doo and his crime-solving crew have finally crossed the pond, with Scoob! now available to rent from home in the UK.

This latest reboot of the Scooby Doo franchise, which skipped a cinema release like many films due to the ongoing pandemic, tells the story of how the Mystery Inc gang met, how Shaggy became best friends with his ghost-fearing Great Dane and how they solved their first crime together.

Scoob! is the first feature-length Scooby-Doo film made for theatres since 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Scooby Doo (Frank Welker) is back to solve mysteries alongside kid detectives Shaggy (Will Forte), Velma (Gina Rodriguez), Fred (Zac Efron) and Daphne (Amanda Seyfried).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Scoob! from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Scoob! in the UK

Mystery Inc can now join you in your living room as Scoob! is available to watch in UK, following in the same vein as other early home entertainment releases like Trolls: World Tour.

You can rent the animated film for £15.99 for a 48-hour period from Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Sky Store, Microsoft Store and other major UK VOD services.

In the US, meanwhile, Scoob! has landed on HBO Max, with subscribers able to watch the meddling kids at work in this fun nostalgic treat.

What is Scoob! about?

The family-friendly film tells the story of Scooby Doo’s origins and how he became friends with Shaggy. You’ll also find out how they met the rest of the team to become Mystery Inc while solving the crime of the legendary ghost dog Cerberus.

The official synopsis reads: “Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.

“As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

Scoob! cast

So who voices who? The all-star cast has plenty of big names.

Scooby is voiced by Frank Welker, Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte, Velma by Gina Rodriguez, Fred by Zac Efron, and Daphne by Amanda Seyfried.

Also lending their vocal talents to film are Mark Wahlberg (Brian/Blue Falcon), Jason Isaacs (Dick Dastardly), Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Sykes), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Christina Hendricks (Officer Jaffe) and Henry Winkler (Keith).

Why is Scoob! skipping its cinema release?

Scoob! is just one of the many films opting for a VOD release instead of the cinema as the continued lockdown means we’re all stuck at home and unable to visit the cinema right now.

The film kept its release date, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will be made available online via video on demand services in a similar way to other early-release films, including family flick Trolls: World Tour.

“We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together. While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said.

Scoob! cameos

You’ll also spot a few other faces, like Simon Cowell, who shared a pic on Instagram showing off his cameo. Ken Jeong is also making an appearance.

Scoob! is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.