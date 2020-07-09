Accessibility Links

How to get the Maleficent look – makeup artist’s easy tutorial

Want to look like Disney's iconic villain? This makeup tutorial has everything you need to know

Ever fancied transforming yourself into one of Disney’s most dastardly of villains? Well, we have everything you need to get the look of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this summer at home.

Disney+ has partnered with British based make-up artist Erika Marie who has created a brilliant Maleficent tutorial, encouraging viewers to transform themselves into the character, because, let’s face it, who doesn’t want those cheekbones?

Erika shows viewers how to perfect Maleficent’s look and also provides a guide on how to make your own Maleficent horns from things you can find lying around the house.

This is a great activity and fun for all ages to try this summer holiday.

Check out the video at the top of this story for the easy to follow makeup tutorial.

Oh, and if you want some more inspiration – check out this hyperlapse video of Angelina Jolie turning from herself to the mistress of evil in under 60 seconds!

Looking for more Disney? Check out our best series on Disney+ or our best movies on Disney+.

