When is Unhinged released in UK cinemas? Which cinemas will it be showing in?

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to look forward to watching a new film in cinemas – but one of the movies which has its sights set on a theatrical release following the upcoming re-opening is Unhinged.

The thriller, which stars Russell Crowe in the lead role, has been selected as a film to “test the waters” as cinemagoers look to head back to the big screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about Unhinged – including when it is released, what it’s about and where you can watch it…

When is Unhinged released in UK cinemas?

The release date for this film has been moved about constantly – with its original date set to be August before it was delayed to September and then brought forward to July after it was chosen to “test the waters as theaters try to rebound”

The official release date in the UK is now Friday 31st July – so it should be one of the first films available when cinemas in England reopen (although they are permitted to to open from 4th July under government guidelines, most of the big chains have opted to delay a couple of weeks to ensure that enough films are available to show to returning guests.)

Which cinemas are showing Unhinged?

If all goes according to plan, the film should be showing in all the big chains – at least in England, with no date yet announced for reopening in the devolved nations.

At present, Cineworld plan to reopen on 31st July, Odeon from the 4th July, and both Vue and Showcase from the 10th July – although, as with just about everything in these times, those dates are subject to changing circumstances.

What is Unhinged about?

The psychological thriller follows the events after a violent road rage confrontation at a red light. The incident leads to its unstable perpetrator (Crowe) stalking and tormenting a divorced single mother and her son, with pretty nasty consequences as the situation continues to escalate…

Who is in the cast of Unhinged?

Russell Crowe is the biggest name attached to the project, playing the unstable driver who is listed only as ‘Man’ in the promotional material. He is joined in the cast by New Zealand actress Caren Pistorius (Slow West, Gloria Bell) as the single mother tormented by Crowe’s character and child star Gabriel Bateman (Annabelle, Child’s Play) as her son.

Also starring are Michael Papajohn (Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy), Jimmi Simpson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Westworld) and Austin P McKenzie (best known for his award-winning turn as Melchior in the 2015 Broadway Revival of Spring Awakening).

Unhinged trailer

You can watch the trailer for Unhinged – featuring a… well… unhinged performance from Russell Crowe – below. This is one guy you don’t want to cut off in traffic…

