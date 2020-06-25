Lin-Manuel Miranda on what a Hamilton movie adaptation would look like

With Disney Plus set to release a filmed version of Hamilton live on Broadway, some fans are hoping that a movie adaptation of the award-winning show is in the works.

However, judging by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s recent comments, Hamilton enthusiasts shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Speaking to Variety, Miranda said that he’s not sure what a film adaptation of the hit musical would look like.

“I don’t love a lot of movie musicals based on shows because it’s hard to stick the landing. I’m very proud of Jon Chu’s version of In the Heights. It is a different animal than the stage production. As long as I think of those as different things, it’s exciting, ” he said.

“I don’t know what a cinematic version of Hamilton looks like. If I had, I’d have written it as a movie.”

Miranda’s 2005 musical In the Heights was recently adapted into a film, set for release next year, starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco.

Miranda added that Thomas Kail, who directed the Hamilton live film for Disney Plus, would get “the right of first refusal” on a movie adaptation, with Kail replying that he would the musical in a different direction on screen.

“I don’t know what the narrative feature of Hamilton looks like either. But my sense is that — and Lin might have struck on the key to it for me — when you are making an adaptation of a musical that is a movie, it shouldn’t necessarily try to be the stage play. It needs to be free from that, because you’ll fail,” he said.

The Hamilton film will land on Disney Plus on Friday 3rd July. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide. Or, sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.