Cat who inspired A Street Cat Named Bob books and film dies aged 14

"There's never been a cat like him and never will again," wrote the book's author James Bowen.

The cat who inspired the book series and film A Street Cat Named Bob has died aged 14.

Bob was the feline inspiration behind James Bowen’s autobiography, which was adapted into a film starring Luke Treadaway and Joanne Froggatt in 2016.

Bowen met stray cat Bob, whom he found abandoned and injured, in 2007 during his battle with drug addiction and decided to look after him.

The ginger cat became Bowen’s companion when he was busking or selling The Big Issue in London, and their relationship became the basis for his 2012 book – A Street Cat Named Bob: And How He Saved My Life.

Writing on his books’ Facebook page, Bowen credited the scarf-wearing cat with saving his life.

“It’s as simple as that. He gave me so much more than companionship. With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I’d been missing.”

“He’s met thousands of people, touched millions of lives. There’s never been a cat like him. And never will again,” he continued. “I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him.”

A second film inspired by the late feline, A Gift from Bob, is set to be released next year.

