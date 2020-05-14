How to watch Scoob! as film gets home release skipping the cinema

Another casualty of the pandemic, Warner Bros. is releasing Scoob! as video on demand, skipping its cinema release.

The film is the latest remake of the 1970s cartoon Scooby Doo, and the first movie starring the lovable crime-fighting team to be produced for a cinema release since 2004.

Scooby (Frank Welker) will once again be solving mysteries alongside kid sleuths, Shaggy (Will Forte), Velma (Gina Rodriguez), Fred (Zac Efron), and Daphne (Amanda Seyfried).

The film will be available on Friday, 15th May ready for you to watch in your living room from 7pm EST – that’s 12am UK time.

How to watch Scoob!

Scoob! is out in the US and Canda on Friday, 15th May.

You can watch Scoob! in all the usual places, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play. Scoob! follows in the same vein as the other early home entertainment releases, like Trolls, as it’ll be available for 48 hours to rent but only in the US and Canada for $19.99, or you can buy it for $5 more.

What is Scoob! about?

The family-friendly film tells the story of Scooby Doo’s origins and how he became friends with Shaggy. You’ll also find out how they met the rest of the team to become Mystery Inc while solving the crime of the legendary ghost dog Cerberus.

The official synopsis reads: “Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.

“As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

Scoob! cast

So who voices who? The all-star cast has plenty of big names.

Scooby is voiced by Frank Welker, Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte, Velma by Gina Rodriguez, Fred by Zac Efron, and Daphne by Amanda Seyfried.

Why is Scoob! skipping its cinema release?

Scoob! is just one of the many films opting for a VOD release instead of the cinema as the continued lockdown means we’re all stuck at home and unable to visit the cinema right now.

The film kept its release date, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will be made available online via video on demand services in a similar way to other early-release films, including family flick Trolls: World Tour.

“We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together. While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said.

Scoob! cameos

You’ll also spot a few other faces, like Simon Cowell, who shared a pic on Instagram showing off his cameo. Ken Jeong is also starring…

Scoob! is released on digital in the US on Friday, 15th May – its UK release is yet to be confirmed.