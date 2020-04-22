Accessibility Links

  4. Halloween Kills writer calls sequel “bigger, badder and meaner”

The latest clash between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode looks to be the scariest one yet

Michael Myers in Halloween (2018, Universal)

The writer of the upcoming Halloween sequel Halloween Kills has teased the follow-up will be even scarier than 2018’s smash-hit reboot.

Scott Teems co-wrote the screenplay for the new movie alongside director David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. The film wrapped filming back in November 2019.

Speaking to MovieWeb, Teems revealed he had seen an early edit of the film and was impressed by how it has upped the ante on the original.

“I really can’t say anything about it, but I am really excited about it,” he said. “I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I’m a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one.

“It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising the role of Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, having been a regular face in the franchise since it launched back in 1978, with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak also returning as her daughter and granddaughter respectively.

Halloween Kills was suitably scheduled for release in October of this year, but it remains to be seen whether it will face a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, filming on the next instalment, Halloween Ends, was set to begin this summer but could also be pushed back to a later date.

Halloween Kills is planned to hit cinemas on 15th October. Looking for horror films to watch during lockdown? Check out our round-up of best horror films on Netflix

Tags

All about Halloween

Michael Myers in Halloween (2018, Universal)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
