The Batman becomes latest blockbuster to halt production due to coronavirus

Warner Brothers’ upcoming The Batman movie has become the latest blockbuster production to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak – with the project set to begin a two-week hiatus.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the Matt Reeves-directed film was due to start shooting in Liverpool this week, but that will now be halted as fears around the virus continue to mount.

It is understood that no one involved in the production has currently been diagnosed with the virus.

A statement issued by Warner Bros. read, “Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Reports suggest that the studio will continue to look at its other films in production regarding possible delays – with The Matrix 4 currently shooting in Berlin and production scheduled to begin soon on the next installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Numerous films and TV shows have either had their production halted or release delayed since the beginning of the pandemic, with high profile instances including Bond film No Time to Die and season four of Netflix show Stranger Things.

Advertisement

The Batman is currently scheduled for release in June 2021, and boasts a cast including Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.