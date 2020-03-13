Best films to watch on TV today, tonight – and this week

With the abundance of rival streaming services on the market these days, it can be easy to forget that one of the cheapest ways to watch movies is through good old-fashioned terrestrial television.

Advertisement

As ever, this week brings a great selection of flicks, and with fears over coronavirus continuing to mount watching films in the comfort of your own home might be more common than ever.

Take a look at our top picks of what to look out for over the coming days.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 13th March

The Princess and the Pirate – 11:45am, Sony Classic

A cowardly actor falls for a princess fleeing a forced marriage as they both flee for their lives from pirates. Swashbuckling comedy, starring Bob Hope and Virginia Mayo Read our full Princess and the Pirate review

Little Women – 6:35pm, Sony Movies

Four sisters are raised by their strong-willed mother while their father is away fighting in the American Civil War. Although the eldest, tomboy Jo, yearns to become a writer and her sister Meg dreams of being married, the girls remain firmly united as the family steers a course through hard times and tragic events. Read our full Little Woman review

This is England – 11:15pm, Film4

Twelve-year-old Shaun lives with his mother in a shabby council flat in a bleak northern town and is lacking direction after losing his father in the Falklands War. At school, he is befriended by a skinhead gang and the leader takes the boy under his wing – a tie that draws Shaun into a world of racism and violence, but one where he begins to find a new identity. Read our full This is England review

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – 9:45pm, Channel 5

When it becomes obvious that his solo album is a flop, a former boy band member does everything he can to maintain his celebrity status. Read our full Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping review

Saturday 14 th March

Into the Woods– 3pm, BBC2

A wicked witch agrees to lift a curse on a young couple if they will help restore her once beautiful looks. Based on Stephen Sondheim’s hit stage musical, the plot also entwines the fairy tale stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel. Read our full Into the Woods review

￼My Best Friend’s Wedding – 6:55pm, 5 Star

A food critic realises she is in love with her best friend just as he announces he is going to marry another woman. Determined to have him to herself, she heads for the wedding with the intention of sabotaging the ceremony – but persuading the groom to give up on his bride-to-be proves harder than expected. Read our full My Best Friend’s Wedding review

A Quiet Place – 9pm, Channel 4

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with hypersensitive hearing. Watch in time for the sequel to hit cinemas. Read our full A Quiet Place review

True Lies – 10:45pm, Channel 4

A seemingly ordinary computer salesman leads a double life as a secret agent battling international terrorism. His naive wife is unaware of his dual employment and goes in search of adventure – only to end up in the clutches of terrorists who have stolen a nuclear weapon. Read our full True Lies review

Sunday 15 th March

Wuthering Heights – 10:50am, Sony Classic

The head of a Yorkshire family takes in a mysterious boy, who is treated cruelly by the rest of the household but develops a close bond with his foster sister. As they both grow up, their relationship grows more intense, with devastating repercussions for all concerned. Read our full Wuthering Heights review

Pride and Prejudice – 3:45pm, Channel 5

Elizabeth Bennet is one of five sisters whose mother is determined to find them suitable husbands. The arrival of a wealthy gentleman and his friends at a nearby mansion leads to an introduction between Elizabeth and the aloof Mr Darcy, to whom she takes an instant dislike. However, an unexpected attraction eventually develops. Read our full Pride and Prejudice review

Bridget Jones’s Diary – 9pm, 5 Star

A single woman begins a new year with resolutions to find love, quit her bad habits and take a step up the career ladder. Her plans crumble as she tries to deal with her mother’s infidelity, get over a passionate fling with her boss and come to terms with her feelings for an uptight lawyer. Read our full Bridget Jones’s Diary review

The Big Heat – 11:10, Sony Classic

A scrupulously honest detective investigates after a cop leaves a suicide note detailing corruption in the force and gangland connections, but gets taken off the case when his own wife is killed by the Mob. However, convinced the officers in charge are covering their tracks, he decides to go it alone. Read our full The Big Heat review

Monday 16 th March

Kind Hearts and Coronets – 5: 50pm, Talking Pictures TV

The penniless grandson of a duke plots to eliminate the eight relatives standing between him and a vast inheritance. He shoots, drowns, poisons and explodes his way through his family tree, but his final triumph is ruined when his lady love’s husband kills himself. Read our full Kind Hearts and Corontes review

Sicario – 9pm, Film4

An FBI agent is recruited to join an elite government task force based on the border between the US and Mexico, charged with preventing drugs being smuggled into the country. The team is sent on a secret mission, and the new recruit is forced to question everything she believes in order to survive. Read our full Sicario review

The Curse of Frankenstein – 11:10pm, Horror Channel

An obsessive scientist is determined to create life and builds a creature using parts taken from various corpses. He succeeds in animating the monster, but its brain is damaged in the process, driving it mad and causing it to embark on a killing spree. Read our full The Curse of Frankenstein review

Tuesday 1 7 th March

The Blue Lamp – 7:15pm, Talking Pictures TV

A veteran policeman gives a new recruit the benefit of his experience, while two crooks plan a series of robberies. When the two duos meet, the older constable is shot and killed, and his protege sets out to bring the killers to justice. Read our full The Blue Lamp review

The Owl and the Pussycat – 9pm, Sony Classic

A struggling writer objects to a brash prostitute living in his apartment building, while she in turn complains about the noise of his typewriter. When their conflict gets them both evicted, they are forced to go in search of alternative accommodation together. Read our full The Owl and the Pussycat review

I Wish – 1:20am, Film4

A 12-year-old boy lives with his divorced mother, while his brother lives with his father in a different part of the country. When a bullet train line is built connecting the two towns, he starts to believe that when the first trains pass each other, a miracle will occur – which he hopes will reunite his family. Read our full I Wish review

Wednesday 1 8 th March

The Odessa File – 12:45pm, Film4

The detailed diaries of a former inmate of a concentration camp fall into the hands of an investigative journalist. Incensed by what he reads, he embarks on a crusade to discover the prison commandant’s new identity and expose his crimes to the world. In the process, the trail leads him to a secret organisation that helped Nazi SS officers escape justice. Read our full The Odessa File review

￼The Wolverine – 9pm, Film4

The former member of the X-Men is lured out of hiding and travels to Japan, where a dying businessman offers him the chance to give up his immortality for a normal life. He ends up robbed of his superhuman powers by a mysterious scientist and is forced to protect the tycoon’s granddaughter from a secret conspiracy’s assassins. Read our full The Wolverine review

The Fisher King – 9pm, Sony Classic

A radio DJ contemplates suicide after a listener embarks on a murderous rampage in response to one of his broadcasts. He is saved by a now-homeless former professor of medieval history, who encourages him to retrieve what he claims is the Holy Grail. When the DJ later learns that he is responsible for his saviour’s misfortunes, he feels compelled to make amends. Read our full The Fisher King review

Thursday 1 9 th March

The Hunchback of Notre Dame – 6:55pm, Sony Classic

The deformed bellringer of Notre Dame cathedral falls in love with a gypsy after her act of kindness toward him, and tries to protect her when she is accused of witchcraft. However, the hypocritical archdeacon of his church will stop at nothing to claim the girl for himself. The Hunchback of Notre Dame review

The Wedding Singer – 8pm, 5 Star

A failed rock star carves out a career as a popular wedding singer, but his hopes for a bright future are dashed when his fiancée jilts him at the altar and he tries to shut himself off from the outside world. At one of his functions, a waitress catches his eye – but unfortunately for him, she is already engaged to someone else. Read our full The Wedding Singer review

National Lampoon’s Vacation – 10:30pm, ITV4

A bumbling all-American family man takes his wife and kids on a disaster-filled cross-country drive to California to visit famous theme park Walley World – but their chances of arriving at their destination in one piece are looking slim. Read our full National Lampoon’s Vacation review

Friday 20 th March

Born Free – 12:45pm, Sony Classic

Oscar-winning fact-based drama chronicling the lives of game wardens Joy and George Adamson, who adopted an orphaned lion cub in Kenya and trained the animal to survive in the wild so that one day it might return to its natural habitat. Read our full Born Free review

X2 – 6:20pm, Film4

Mutant heroes the X-Men are forced into an uneasy alliance with arch-enemy Magneto to battle a common foe. Following an attempt on the US president’s life, a sinister military scientist launches a raid on Professor Xavier’s school and hatches a plan to rid the world of all mutants. Read our full X2 review

Blade Runner 2049 – 9pm, Sony Movies

An android-hunter working for the Los Angeles Police Department discovers a long-buried secret, which leads him to track down former detective Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years and is linked to the case. Read our full Blade Runner 2049 review

Marvel Avengers Assemble – 10:35pm, BBC1

A mystical artefact is stolen from a top-secret military base by Thor’s brother Loki, who plans to use it to bring about an alien invasion. Spymaster Nick Fury brings together a team of superheroes, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and the Hulk, to defend Earth from the impending attack. Read our full Avengers Assemble review

Advertisement

Visit our TV listings for more films on TV