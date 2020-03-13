Danny Boyle had “crazy, madcap ideas” for No Time To Die, says production designer

Original No Time To Die director Danny Boyle had some “crazy, madcap ideas” for the latest Bond film, according to a production designer who worked on the movie.

Advertisement

The legendary British filmmaker left the project in 2018 due to reported “creative differences”, and now Mark Tildesley has shed some light on the differing visions between the director and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Speaking to Total Film, Tildesley said, “Unfortunately Danny’s crazy, madcap ideas didn’t quite tie up with what Barbara and Michael had planned,” adding the original script featured “some extraordinary ideas.”

Nonetheless, Tildesley claims he is still attempting to persuade the producers to give Boyle another shot.

“It was definitely a good thing to do. Maybe another time though. I’m revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny,” he said.

Following Boyle’s departure from the project, True Detective director Cary Fukunaga was brought in to helm the film – with a script provided by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and contributions made by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The blockbuster had been scheduled for release on April 20th, but is one of many films to have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

It is now set to appear in cinemas this autumn, from November 12th.