Fans call for No Time to Die release date to be pushed back amidst coronavirus fears

No Time to Die has already faced its fair share of delays – but James Bond fans are now calling for the 2nd April release date to be pushed back further amidst coronavirus fears.

Advertisement

An open letter published on the fan site MI6: The Home of James Bond 007 on Monday called for EON, MGM, and Universal to postpone the film.

It read, “It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” and also argued that with several of the films publicity tours, including those in China, South Korea, and Japan already cancelled, it made sense to alter the release date.

As things stand the world premiere is set to go ahead in London on 31st March, but the open letter suggests that to not make appropriate changes would pose a huge public health risk.

“Hundreds of fans and celebrities from around the world will be flying to the UK to attend,” the open letter read.

“The Royal Albert Hall capacity is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are banning for public gatherings. Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants.”

The letter ends with the suggestion that a summer release would be more suitable – and argued that most fans would not mind a slightly longer wait if it meant preventing a health risk

As yet, there has been no response from Eon, MGM and Universal.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

No Time to Die is currently slated for a UK release date of 2nd April