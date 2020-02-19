Planet of the Apes director confirms next film will be a continuation of recent trilogy

New Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball has confirmed the next film in the franchise will be a continuation of the story from the recent trilogy, putting to bed rumours that the series was set for another reboot.

Advertisement

Writing on Twitter, the Maze Runner director addressed the recently surfaced reports, claiming, “It’s never been easier for film journalists to actually get in touch with the actual people who actually know… but maybe it’s the point to NOT fact-check these days.”

He added, “Regardless. Don’t worry. I won’t ruin the surprises, but it’s safe to say Caesar’s legacy will continue…”

It’s never been easier for film journalists to actually get in touch with the actual people who actually know… but maybe it’s the point to NOT fact-check these days? Regardless. Don’t worry. I won’t ruin the surprises, but it’s safe to say Caesar’s legacy will continue…???? — Wes Ball (@wesball) February 17, 2020

Back in December, shortly after he had first been announced as the director of the new project, Ball wrote that he would “only do this if I felt I could offer something special while still honouring what’s come before,” adding that “we have something that’s shaping up to be an awesome chapter to this franchise.”

No further details about the next film have been announced as yet, but it will certainly have a lot to live up to following the critical acclaim garnered by War of the Planet of the Apes, the last film starring Andy Serkis as Caesar.

Advertisement

Matt Reeves, who directed the last two Planet of the Apes films, has turned his attention to the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, for which he has taken on writing and directorial duties.